CROSS BLITZ [BETA BRANCH] 0.10.5

Ahoy Blitzers,
Thank you all for sharing your feedback on the Frostfall update, we’ve prepared a patch for the Beta Branch that includes the following changes and bug fixes:
Changes
- Added a new Landmark to the Frostfall region: Frostfall Training Ring
- Balance tweaks to a handful of Frostfall region fights.
- Added Kendos to the Brunbawg Deadly battle based on feedback.
- Moved "Difficulty Rating" of Brass to 1 star and Piper to 3 stars
- Removed Steel Chomps from Leviafin in the Redcroft Fable.
- Tweaks to relic percentages for some synergy relics to make Piper and a few other synergy-heavy mercs a little more reliable as the relic pool grows
- Added Pyro Tag to Bullet Fist
- Increased Dawn Dollar amounts of some boss accolades.
- Added a cost 2 or higher condition to Dragonsteel Plate.
- Adjusted the AI of Demon Risshu.
- Changed Quill's 1-10 accolade to destroy Gnawfin to destroy any 4 enemy minions. (Gnawfins were removed from the fight).
- Fixes and changes to Chinese localization
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused Cyclone Blast to not damage correctly if a Shiverfin Acolyte was on the board.
- Fixed a bug that caused Puzzle battles to not reload correctly when exiting and entering the game.
- Fixed a bug that caused Razor Sho to softlock the game after multiple focus effects.
- Fixed a bug that caused Blood Drake to give all minions +2/+2.
- Fixed a bug that caused Wick's card back to not unlock.
- Fixed a bug that caused Piper's card back to auto unlock.
- Fixed a bug that allowed the player to redeem a Stomp Badge "trinket" card.
- Fixed a bug that caused 0-health minions to not be playable.
- Fixed a bug that made Blood Sausage not trigger correctly
- Fixed a bug that caused Lobmasu to not trigger correctly
- Fixed softlock bugs related to Katana AI.
- Fixed "Mock em" choice, in the Training Ring landmark, now gives max hp correctly.
Known Issues
- Demon Risshu doesn't play blood tokens sometimes.
