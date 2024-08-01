CROSS BLITZ [BETA BRANCH] 0.10.5

Share · View all patches · Build 15190793 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 13:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Ahoy Blitzers,

Thank you all for sharing your feedback on the Frostfall update, we’ve prepared a patch for the Beta Branch that includes the following changes and bug fixes:

Changes

Added a new Landmark to the Frostfall region: Frostfall Training Ring

Balance tweaks to a handful of Frostfall region fights.

Added Kendos to the Brunbawg Deadly battle based on feedback.

Moved "Difficulty Rating" of Brass to 1 star and Piper to 3 stars

Removed Steel Chomps from Leviafin in the Redcroft Fable.

Tweaks to relic percentages for some synergy relics to make Piper and a few other synergy-heavy mercs a little more reliable as the relic pool grows

Added Pyro Tag to Bullet Fist

Increased Dawn Dollar amounts of some boss accolades.

Added a cost 2 or higher condition to Dragonsteel Plate.

Adjusted the AI of Demon Risshu.

Changed Quill's 1-10 accolade to destroy Gnawfin to destroy any 4 enemy minions. (Gnawfins were removed from the fight).

Fixes and changes to Chinese localization

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that caused Cyclone Blast to not damage correctly if a Shiverfin Acolyte was on the board.

Fixed a bug that caused Puzzle battles to not reload correctly when exiting and entering the game.

Fixed a bug that caused Razor Sho to softlock the game after multiple focus effects.

Fixed a bug that caused Blood Drake to give all minions +2/+2.

Fixed a bug that caused Wick's card back to not unlock.

Fixed a bug that caused Piper's card back to auto unlock.

Fixed a bug that allowed the player to redeem a Stomp Badge "trinket" card.

Fixed a bug that caused 0-health minions to not be playable.

Fixed a bug that made Blood Sausage not trigger correctly

Fixed a bug that caused Lobmasu to not trigger correctly

Fixed softlock bugs related to Katana AI.

Fixed "Mock em" choice, in the Training Ring landmark, now gives max hp correctly.

Known Issues

Demon Risshu doesn't play blood tokens sometimes.

