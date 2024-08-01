 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cross Blitz update for 1 August 2024

CROSS BLITZ [BETA BRANCH] 0.10.5

Share · View all patches · Build 15190793 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 13:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Ahoy Blitzers,

Thank you all for sharing your feedback on the Frostfall update, we’ve prepared a patch for the Beta Branch that includes the following changes and bug fixes:

Changes
  • Added a new Landmark to the Frostfall region: Frostfall Training Ring
  • Balance tweaks to a handful of Frostfall region fights.
  • Added Kendos to the Brunbawg Deadly battle based on feedback.
  • Moved "Difficulty Rating" of Brass to 1 star and Piper to 3 stars
  • Removed Steel Chomps from Leviafin in the Redcroft Fable.
  • Tweaks to relic percentages for some synergy relics to make Piper and a few other synergy-heavy mercs a little more reliable as the relic pool grows
  • Added Pyro Tag to Bullet Fist
  • Increased Dawn Dollar amounts of some boss accolades.
  • Added a cost 2 or higher condition to Dragonsteel Plate.
  • Adjusted the AI of Demon Risshu.
  • Changed Quill's 1-10 accolade to destroy Gnawfin to destroy any 4 enemy minions. (Gnawfins were removed from the fight).
  • Fixes and changes to Chinese localization
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug that caused Cyclone Blast to not damage correctly if a Shiverfin Acolyte was on the board.
  • Fixed a bug that caused Puzzle battles to not reload correctly when exiting and entering the game.
  • Fixed a bug that caused Razor Sho to softlock the game after multiple focus effects.
  • Fixed a bug that caused Blood Drake to give all minions +2/+2.
  • Fixed a bug that caused Wick's card back to not unlock.
  • Fixed a bug that caused Piper's card back to auto unlock.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed the player to redeem a Stomp Badge "trinket" card.
  • Fixed a bug that caused 0-health minions to not be playable.
  • Fixed a bug that made Blood Sausage not trigger correctly
  • Fixed a bug that caused Lobmasu to not trigger correctly
  • Fixed softlock bugs related to Katana AI.
  • Fixed "Mock em" choice, in the Training Ring landmark, now gives max hp correctly.
Known Issues
  • Demon Risshu doesn't play blood tokens sometimes.

Make sure to follow us to be regularly updated with 100% valuable Cross Blitz content:

Join our Discord:
https://discord.gg/takoboystudios

Follow us on X:
https://twitter.com/takoboystudios
https://twitter.com/TheArcadeCrew

Join our official Subreddit:
https://www.reddit.com/r/CrossBlitz_/

We are also on TikTok:
https://www.tiktok.com/@crossblitzgame

Changed depots in backup branch

View more data in app history for build 15190793
Windows Depot 1619521
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link