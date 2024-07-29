Defend from Candyland! 1.2!

Greetings Defenders of Eden!

We are thrilled to announce the release of a major update for "Defend from Candyland!" bringing the game to version 1.2. This update includes a variety of new features, improvements, and enhancements to make your defense experience even more delightful and engaging.

What's New in Version 1.2?

New Interactive Tutorial

Learn from Dr. Dexter, one of the smartest trees, on how to best protect Candyland! Our new, interactive tutorial will guide you through all the essential mechanics and strategies, whether you're a new player or just need a refresher.

Story Added

Immerse yourself in the sweet and adventurous story of Candyland. Discover the narrative behind the candy invasion as you help defend Eden from the unexpected attack. Engage with intriguing characters and uncover the mystery of why Candyland has turned sour. The fate of Eden lies in your hands!

New Layouts for a Better Experience

We’ve revamped several key areas of the game to provide a smoother and more intuitive experience:

In-Game Menu

New Design: The in-game menu has been completely redesigned for easier navigation and a more polished look.

Main Menu

Fresh Look: The main menu now features an updated layout to welcome you into the world of Candyland with style.

Current and Next Enemy Boards

Enhanced Layouts: We've updated the current and next enemy boards to give you clearer insights into the upcoming challenges.

New Shop Items

Two new items have been added to the shop, providing strategic advantages:

Enemy Path Viewers: These items allow you to see enemy paths, helping you plan your defenses more effectively.

Other Improvements

Updated Art Assets : Enjoy a more vibrant and colorful Candyland with updated textures and graphics.

: Enjoy a more vibrant and colorful Candyland with updated textures and graphics. Repositioned Enemy Health Bars : We’ve repositioned enemy health bars for better visibility and tracking during intense battles.

: We’ve repositioned enemy health bars for better visibility and tracking during intense battles. Better notifcations: We've added a better notificaiton board, with text, to tell you when you can't place a tree and why, rather than the old colour system.

We hope you enjoy all the new features and improvements in version 1.2. Your feedback is incredibly valuable to us, so please let us know your thoughts on this update.

Thank you for defending Eden, from Candyland, with us!

Stay sweet,

Michael "MI Pixel" Ingram