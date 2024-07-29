- Added Tags to Inventory Slot Data Source.
- Fixed an issue with changing editor language affecting map editor/causing crashes.
- Fixed an issue with imageless doodads crashing editor.
- Fixed an issue with animations in status effects incorrectly applying non-battle animations.
- Fixed an issue with shop category data source not refreshing appropriately.
RPG Architect update for 29 July 2024
Feature Updates and Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
