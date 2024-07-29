 Skip to content

RPG Architect update for 29 July 2024

Feature Updates and Bug Fixes

29 July 2024

  • Added Tags to Inventory Slot Data Source.
  • Fixed an issue with changing editor language affecting map editor/causing crashes.
  • Fixed an issue with imageless doodads crashing editor.
  • Fixed an issue with animations in status effects incorrectly applying non-battle animations.
  • Fixed an issue with shop category data source not refreshing appropriately.

