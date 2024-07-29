JULY UPDATE IS OUT

You can't escape it now! It's HERE. It's NOW. And it's HERE NOW. ːauripː ːauyayː

(Btw, I put $5 into my Steam account and got a bunch of emojis. ːsunglassesDogeː I feel like I'm finally catching up with you kids. ːVSnakeː)

ːawyeaː Features ːawyeaː

ːMillerː Button Graphics : Each achievement unlocks Unlocks now (that's their official name). Your button could be a drum, or a goose, or a gun! Each can also be recolored too, just like the regular button, for an effect that's just so YOU!!!! We currently have 11 unlocks but will add more in the future... ːReeneOKː







ːshadeknightː Dark mode: You didn't ask for it, but you got it! Experience BUTTON with a soothing background and less eye strain.

I know you could already see it in the previous pics, but I didn't want to re-take them in light mode... ːReeneangryː so here you go!



ːp2wheatleyː More Developer Commentary! 2 more hours of developer commentary, that you can get clicking up to 748 now! NOTE: You'll have to reset your data and click back up to 217 to start hearing the new commentary. (I might make this easier in a future update)

ːfluffystore_puff2ː Quality of Life ːfluffystore_puff2ː

ːIFHotDogː Game now autoloads on start

ːsadistpoliteː Commentary volume and button color now save when you Save and Quit

ːperretː The menu buttons have been reorganized. This doesn't actually make anything better, it was just easier to program this way.

I didn't think BUTTON could get any better. I've proven myself wrong. Which means I was right all along. ːvanilla2ː

Enjoy the update. You can get it now. SO DO!!!! ːpfffː

Euphorically yours, ːGiftedː

Josh Powlison ːburgersandwichː

Creator of Josh Powlison's BUTTON: Mildly Remastered Edition ːshelterfrogː