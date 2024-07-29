v0.2.11 - Settings and Controls Update

This is going to be among the last of the v0.2.x updates to help smooth things over for the upcoming Modding (v0.3.x) Update. This first one is sort of designed as a preview of the control system that it coming to Solar Lander in the Modding Update. The control assignment table and how controls assignments are handled have been heavily modified. Here's what the new assignment system looks like, which includes a ton of changes behind the scenes as well.





Changes to the Demo

The changes made to the game warrant an update to the free demo version.

The demo version now uses the same Progression system as the full version, but with only 3 levels.

As a result of using the full version's Progression system, you may now play with it's upgrade systems.

Changes in v0.2.11

The base resolution of the UI has been increased from 800 x 600 to 1024 x 768.

In-game settings have been moved away from Unity's PlayerPrefs and into an INI file.

The game will convert your PlayerPref settings to the new system, preserving all of your settings.

The game will now save the resolution that you have selected in addition to the resolution index.

The game will change the resolution to the one that is (theoretically) the closest to the specified resolution.

Button and axis controls have been separated.

The game now better handles differences in how Unity reports analog control positions.

Assigning a key, button, or axis to a control will erase all duplicate assignments.

In-game axis assignment instructions have been clarified.

Additions in v0.2.11

The Increase FoV and Decrease FoV controls are now fully-functional, changing the FoV of the skybox camera in 1° increments.

There is now an axis assignment table below the key/button assignment table.

The axis assignment table has a button for primary and secondary axis assignments.

The axis assignment table has a feedback area showing the raw value of the control (increasing values always go from left to right, not to be confused with how the craft will respond to your inputs).

There is now a camera zoom axis to replace the old zoom behavior. You can now, for example, have the zoom accelerate and decelerate.

Bug Fixes in v0.2.11