Blocks for Babies Playtest update for 29 July 2024

Playtest Patch 1

Playtest Patch 1 · Build 15190566 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 21:09:28 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch directly addresses feedback and issues from the beginning of playtesting. It is focused on small, specific fixes, rather than larger design changes.

Gameplay changes

  • Bullet blocks now show up in 3D, and give 1 ammo when destroyed
  • Introduced a brief delay before target selection, to prevent misclicks

Bug fixes

  • Fixed issue where getting all items crashes the game
  • Fixed issue where juggled corrupted blocks aren't cleared from the board
  • Fixed issue where quitting tutorial early blocked you from ever getting the tutorial reward

Other changes

  • Moved volume settings from pause screen to settings menu
  • Corrupted blocks visibly react to clear attempts in 2D
  • Boss key target selection now covers entire board
  • Changed "Goal Reached" screen to take mouse input instead of keyboard
  • Added larger fonts to better serve 4K resolution

