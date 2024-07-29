Playtest Patch 1

This patch directly addresses feedback and issues from the beginning of playtesting. It is focused on small, specific fixes, rather than larger design changes.
Gameplay changes
- Bullet blocks now show up in 3D, and give 1 ammo when destroyed
- Introduced a brief delay before target selection, to prevent misclicks
Bug fixes
- Fixed issue where getting all items crashes the game
- Fixed issue where juggled corrupted blocks aren't cleared from the board
- Fixed issue where quitting tutorial early blocked you from ever getting the tutorial reward
Other changes
- Moved volume settings from pause screen to settings menu
- Corrupted blocks visibly react to clear attempts in 2D
- Boss key target selection now covers entire board
- Changed "Goal Reached" screen to take mouse input instead of keyboard
- Added larger fonts to better serve 4K resolution
Changed files in this update