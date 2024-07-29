Playtest Patch 1

This patch directly addresses feedback and issues from the beginning of playtesting. It is focused on small, specific fixes, rather than larger design changes.

Gameplay changes

Bullet blocks now show up in 3D, and give 1 ammo when destroyed

Introduced a brief delay before target selection, to prevent misclicks

Bug fixes

Fixed issue where getting all items crashes the game

Fixed issue where juggled corrupted blocks aren't cleared from the board

Fixed issue where quitting tutorial early blocked you from ever getting the tutorial reward

Other changes