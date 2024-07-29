Patch Notes - August 1st, 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 15190565 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 20:09:10 UTC by Wendy

The following fixes are for our upcoming, August 1st, 2024 patch. It’s scheduled to begin rolling out at roughly 8AM EDT.

The Cook’s Fill ‘Er Up Outfit will also be available for $2.99 USD.



Museum Mode:

Freely explore the mad and macabre of the iconic Family House. Along the way you’ll discover puzzles and facts pulled from the history of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. But will you survive and what will be left of you?

Players will find Museum Mode listed in the Main Menu in game

Changed: ‘Suffocating Grip’ Grandpa Perk Level

The Grandpa Perk ‘Suffocating Grip’ will now activate at Level 1

‘Suffocating Grip’ was previously a Level 2 Grandpa Perk

Changed: ‘Nobody Escapes Hell’ Grandpa Perk Level

The Grandpa Perk ‘Nobody Escapes Hell’ will now activate at Level 2

‘Nobody Escapes Hell’ was previously a Level 3 Grandpa Perk

Tuned: ‘Brute Strength’ Grandpa Perk

We have tuned the Grandpa Perk ‘Brute Strength’ accordingly We have slightly increased the melee damage Brute Strength applies ‘Brute Strength’ is a Level 2 Grandpa Perk



Tuned: ‘Swinging For The Fences’ Grandpa Perk

We have tuned the Grandpa Perk ‘Swinging For The Fences’ accordingly Reduces stamina consumption on melee attacks by 25% Previously, ‘Swinging For The Fences’ reduced stamina consumption on melee attacks by 20%



Tuned: ‘Suffocating Grip’ Grandpa Perk

We have tuned the Grandpa Perk ‘Suffocating Grip’ accordingly The Close Encounter minigame is easier by 25% Previously, ‘Suffocating Grip’ made the Close Encounter minigame easier by 20% Note: ‘Suffocating Grip’ applies to all Family members when perk is equipped



Tuned: ‘Exterior Alarms’ Grandpa Perk

We have tuned the Grandpa Perk ‘Exterior Alarms’ accordingly When active, all critical doors and gates are highlighted for 10 seconds if opened Previously, ‘Exterior Alarms’ highlighted all opened critical doors and gates for 5 seconds



Tuned: ‘Nobody Escapes Hell’ Grandpa Perk

We have tuned the Grandpa Perk ‘Nobody Escapes Hell’ accordingly The minigame for locked doors is 50% more difficult for all Victims Previously, the minigame for locked doors was 40% more difficult for all Victims



Tuned: ‘Excited Grandpa’ Grandpa Perk

We have tuned the Grandpa Perk ‘Excited Grandpa’ accordingly The delay between Grandpa’s Sonar ability is reduced by 25% at Level 3, Level 4 and Level 5 Previously, the delay between Grandpa’s Sonar ability was reduced by 20% at Level 3, Level 4 and Level 5



Tuned: ‘Don’t Have All Day’ Grandpa Perk

We have tuned the Grandpa Perk ‘Don’t Have All Day’ accordingly Stamina drain while sprinting is decreased by 25% Previously, stamina drain while sprinting was decreased by 20%



Fixed: Victims’ inventory and Hands’ traps

We have fixed an issue where Victim players who disarmed an electric trap on Fusebox, Generator, or the Valve Pressure Pipe would see a Hands trap appear in their inventory

Electric Traps will no longer be able to appear in a Victim player’s inventory

Fixed: Texture of Wells on The Mill

We have fixed an issue where a black texture was present inside one of the wells on The Mill map when viewing from the basement - This well is located in Dig Room Storage

Fixed: Lighting on The Mill

We fixed an issue where the lighting in the Fields area resulted in unnatural and muddy looking lights on characters

We fixed a lighting issue on The Mill - Night where the red light on the Ground Floor was reflecting off props incorrectly

