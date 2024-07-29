Update 0.9.6

Locations such as cities are not visible on the map, the player must find them.

Added new city Gold City.

Added quarantine zones.

Modification in the code of automatic locks, which allowed using 0000 to open.

Player is penalized in the score for removing ladders, considering this as anti-game, and may be reported and lose all points in the ranking.

Pt

Locais como cidades não ficam visíveis no mapa, o jogador deve encontrar.

Adicionado nova cidade Gold City.

Adicionadas zonas de quarentena.

Modificação no código de fechaduras automáticas, que permitia usar 0000 para abrir.

Jogador é penalizado na pontuação por remover escadas, considerando isso como antijogo, podendo ser reportado e perder a totalidade de pontos no ranking.