Update Notes for 1.0.8

New bot "Khaos" was added to the game

New arena "Robot Madness" was added to the game

Resolution options in settings show properly now (you may need to re-select your desired resolution)

A new window mode option has been added in the settings

A new advanced menu has been added in the settings including framerate options, physics step options, a Vsync toggle, and an FPS counter

News tab has been added

You now have access to a bigger selector in the workshop

Arena selection in tournaments is now possible

Score in rumble mode now scores properly

Added a countdown before battles

Fixed a few other minor bugs