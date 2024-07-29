 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Battle RC update for 29 July 2024

Update Notes for 1.0.8

Share · View all patches · Build 15190355 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 19:52:18 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New bot "Khaos" was added to the game
New arena "Robot Madness" was added to the game
Resolution options in settings show properly now (you may need to re-select your desired resolution)
A new window mode option has been added in the settings
A new advanced menu has been added in the settings including framerate options, physics step options, a Vsync toggle, and an FPS counter
News tab has been added
You now have access to a bigger selector in the workshop
Arena selection in tournaments is now possible
Score in rumble mode now scores properly
Added a countdown before battles
Fixed a few other minor bugs

Changed files in this update

Depot 2737261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link