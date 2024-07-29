Update Notes for 1.0.8

New bot "Khaos" was added to the game
New arena "Robot Madness" was added to the game
Resolution options in settings show properly now (you may need to re-select your desired resolution)
A new window mode option has been added in the settings
A new advanced menu has been added in the settings including framerate options, physics step options, a Vsync toggle, and an FPS counter
News tab has been added
You now have access to a bigger selector in the workshop
Arena selection in tournaments is now possible
Score in rumble mode now scores properly
Added a countdown before battles
Fixed a few other minor bugs
