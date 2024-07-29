Update ver1.12

Thank you for enjoying “Inverted Angel.”
Today, we have updated the game to version 1.12.
Fixes:
-
Added save functionality in the input section of the first half of the story (before branching story).
-
Increased the number of backlog entries and disabled screen effects in the log.
-
Increased the number of save data slots.
-
Fixed a bug with achievements on the Mac version (I plan to add a feature to retroactively acquire achievements that should have already been obtained).
-
Corrected some text (some typos and additional search results).
-
Please note that Steam achievements and in-game route completion history are managed separately, therefore Steam achievement status will not affect gameplay progress.
Planned future updates:
- Feature to retroactively acquire achievements that should have already been obtained on the Mac version.
- Addition of an ending list.
- Improved save data slot management functions.
- Additional scenarios (scheduled for autumn 2024).
The English version is scheduled for release in autumn 2024.
We hope you continue to enjoy “Inverted Angel.”
Changed files in this update