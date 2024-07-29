Update ver1.12

Share · View all patches · Build 15190091 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 20:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for enjoying “Inverted Angel.”

Today, we have updated the game to version 1.12.

Fixes:

Added save functionality in the input section of the first half of the story (before branching story).

Increased the number of backlog entries and disabled screen effects in the log.

Increased the number of save data slots.

Fixed a bug with achievements on the Mac version (I plan to add a feature to retroactively acquire achievements that should have already been obtained).

Corrected some text (some typos and additional search results).

Please note that Steam achievements and in-game route completion history are managed separately, therefore Steam achievement status will not affect gameplay progress.

Planned future updates:

Feature to retroactively acquire achievements that should have already been obtained on the Mac version.

Addition of an ending list.

Improved save data slot management functions.

Additional scenarios (scheduled for autumn 2024).

The English version is scheduled for release in autumn 2024.

We hope you continue to enjoy “Inverted Angel.”