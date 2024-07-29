- "Randomize" button now gives a much better guaranteed run.
- The Log now truncates. This should decrease save sizes and increase game speed, especially at later levels.
- Fixed an Action multiplier bug when restarting the 2nd or further Episode.
- Fixed the display of time modifier gains when completing Captains, Crews, Ships and Missions whose rewards had already been earned this Series.
- Added the ability to plan +1,000/-1,000 Actions by holding Shift+Ctrl.
- Clarified text relating to rewards already earned.
Starcremental update for 29 July 2024
Starcremental v1.1.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update