 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Starcremental update for 29 July 2024

Starcremental v1.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 15189885 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 19:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • "Randomize" button now gives a much better guaranteed run.
  • The Log now truncates. This should decrease save sizes and increase game speed, especially at later levels.
  • Fixed an Action multiplier bug when restarting the 2nd or further Episode.
  • Fixed the display of time modifier gains when completing Captains, Crews, Ships and Missions whose rewards had already been earned this Series.
  • Added the ability to plan +1,000/-1,000 Actions by holding Shift+Ctrl.
  • Clarified text relating to rewards already earned.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2610321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link