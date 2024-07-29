AniCursor's 1st Anniversary Update!

We are thrilled to celebrate the first year of AniCursor and share with you our latest update, packed with numerous new features and improvements.

New Features:

High-Resolution Set Optimization: You can now optimize high-resolution sets into smoothed low-resolution sets. This means that when loading an image larger than 255x255 and setting the cursor to a small size, there will no longer be a pixelated staircase effect. All sets created after this update will have this feature. For older sets, a "Optimize" button has been added to the cursor information menu.

Updated Cursor Information Menu Design: The design has been revamped and partially merged with the author's menu for a more convenient experience.

Fully Optimized .ANI-.GIF Converter: Now, when loading an .ANI cursor (a fun coincidence), the application will not freeze. Instead, a loading icon will appear to inform you of the process.

Redesigned Playlist Menu: We've made it more user-friendly and functional.

Loading Animation for Set Information: A loading animation has been added on the main page while waiting for set information.

Bug Fixes:

Several minor bugs have been fixed.

This year has been wonderful, and we are very happy to have built such an amazing community that actively helps us in development. Your support and feedback are invaluable to us. Thank you for actively writing to us with new ideas for the app and helping us find bugs. Also, a huge thank you for the kind words in your emails and Steam reviews!

Thank you all for your support and participation in the life of AniCursor! 🎉