Update 0.2 - Corrective patch #1

Hello everyone!

This is the first corrective patch for Update 0.2, primarily addressing bugs we've discovered or you have encountered during your gameplay.

We really appreciate all your help in spotting these issues. Your support means a lot! We try to reply to each of your messages, no matter where you're contacting us. Even if we don’t get to respond to everyone, know that we’re reading and considering all your feedback!

Feedback

Improved harvest markers and zones to be easier to read.

Adjusted the font and shadows of the resource count displayed above plants to be easier to read.

Bug Fixes