SimuLOVE! Vol. 1 update for 29 July 2024

SimuLOVE! Update: Now Available in French! 🇫🇷

29 July 2024

Bonjour, joueurs de SimuLOVE! 🌟

We're excited to announce that SimuLOVE! has just been updated with full French language support!
Now, you can experience all the romance, drama, and excitement in French. Dive back into the world of SimuLOVE! and enjoy the game in your native language or practice your French skills.

What's New?

  • French Localization: All dialogues, menus, and in-game text are now fully translated into French.
  • Enhanced Gameplay: Minor bug fixes and performance improvements to enhance your gaming experience.

Join the Conversation!

We value your feedback and would love to hear about your experience playing SimuLOVE! in French. Join our community on Patreon to share your thoughts and connect with other fans.

Thank you for your continuous support and happy gaming! 🕹️

À bientôt dans le monde de SimuLOVE!

