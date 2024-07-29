July Update Is Almost Here

I'm testing it on Steam today, but it has so much more than you could've imagined:
- An additional 2 hours of developer commentary (you have commentary past click 700 now)
- Graphic skins and sounds you can unlock (they're tied to achievements, so you might already have them all!)
- DARK MODE!!!!! (nobody asked for it, but I know you were all thinking it)
- A lot of code updates that don't improve performance for you, but they certainly improve it for me
I probably forgot multiple things that I'll have to post about later.
I'll probably have to do a video about it.
I don't know what I'll do.
But whatever I do, we together will experience...
...euphoria.
Updatically yours,
Josh Powlison
Creator of Josh Powlison's BUTTON: Mildly Remastered Edition
