Josh Powlison's BUTTON: Mildly Remastered Edition update for 29 July 2024

July Update Is Almost Here

July Update Is Almost Here

Share · View all patches · Build 15189782 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 19:09:27 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I'm testing it on Steam today, but it has so much more than you could've imagined:

  • An additional 2 hours of developer commentary (you have commentary past click 700 now)
  • Graphic skins and sounds you can unlock (they're tied to achievements, so you might already have them all!)
  • DARK MODE!!!!! (nobody asked for it, but I know you were all thinking it)
  • A lot of code updates that don't improve performance for you, but they certainly improve it for me

I probably forgot multiple things that I'll have to post about later.
I'll probably have to do a video about it.
I don't know what I'll do.

But whatever I do, we together will experience...

...euphoria.

Updatically yours,
Josh Powlison
Creator of Josh Powlison's BUTTON: Mildly Remastered Edition

Changed depots in developer branch

View more data in app history for build 15189782
Depot 2987151
