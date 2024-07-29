July Update Is Almost Here

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I'm testing it on Steam today, but it has so much more than you could've imagined:

An additional 2 hours of developer commentary (you have commentary past click 700 now)

Graphic skins and sounds you can unlock (they're tied to achievements, so you might already have them all!)

DARK MODE!!!!! (nobody asked for it, but I know you were all thinking it)

A lot of code updates that don't improve performance for you, but they certainly improve it for me

I probably forgot multiple things that I'll have to post about later.

I'll probably have to do a video about it.

I don't know what I'll do.

But whatever I do, we together will experience...

...euphoria.

Updatically yours,

Josh Powlison

Creator of Josh Powlison's BUTTON: Mildly Remastered Edition