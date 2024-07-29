Gestalt v1.0.7 | Patch Notes

A patch for Gestalt: Steam and Cinder has been released and includes the following changes and fixes.

Bug Fixes

Added achievement trigger for Cassandra if the timer expires instead of defeating her.

Added a check all achievement unlock on game start to fix player's files who didn't have the "Completed all achievements" trigger.

Fixed various typos and dialogue issues.

Silver chests will now show the same pop-up prompt as other chests. This fixes the issue with silver chests sometimes not showing pop-up notifications.

Note: You can report any issues or feedback after this patch using our support desk found here or in our community Discord server. Please include as much detail as you can about the issue to help us better resolve your problems.

Thank you for playing our game!

The Gestalt Development Team