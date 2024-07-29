 Skip to content

Escape from Ever After: Onboarding update for 29 July 2024

Balance + Bug Update 07/29/24

Share · View all patches · Build 15189745 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 20:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We have released an update 1.1.23p which includes several changes to address balancing issues as well as bug fixes. Below is a summary of those changes, and also includes all changes since the last update.

Balancing

  • The guard window timing for all enemy attacks has been made a bit more lenient

  • Update Cacophonous Chord to description to clarify it ignores shields

  • Several attacks have been further adjusted to improve timing:

    • Tinder's Headbutt
    • Mouse Stack Jump Attack
    • Brick House Mech Rock Throws
    • Robopig Laser Beam
    • Robopig Saw Attack
    • Toy Soldier Shot
Bugs
  • Soldier respawning too soon in the hall outside the Dungeon Treasure Room
  • Tinder's flame could be activated during battle transition
  • Pressing specific key after Dungeon battlefield softlock
  • Telepager menu bug pressing Back and then Accept too soon
  • Coins doubled when picked up with Buckler
  • Further fix for Dungeon Bridge puzzle cutscene bug
  • Happy Howl Hollow display bug in Chinese

Let us know what you think, happy playing!

  • Sleepy Castle Team

