Balance + Bug Update 07/29/24

Hello everyone!

We have released an update 1.1.23p which includes several changes to address balancing issues as well as bug fixes. Below is a summary of those changes, and also includes all changes since the last update.

Balancing

The guard window timing for all enemy attacks has been made a bit more lenient

Update Cacophonous Chord to description to clarify it ignores shields

Several attacks have been further adjusted to improve timing: Tinder's Headbutt Mouse Stack Jump Attack Brick House Mech Rock Throws Robopig Laser Beam Robopig Saw Attack Toy Soldier Shot



Bugs

Soldier respawning too soon in the hall outside the Dungeon Treasure Room

Tinder's flame could be activated during battle transition

Pressing specific key after Dungeon battlefield softlock

Telepager menu bug pressing Back and then Accept too soon

Coins doubled when picked up with Buckler

Further fix for Dungeon Bridge puzzle cutscene bug

Happy Howl Hollow display bug in Chinese

Let us know what you think, happy playing!