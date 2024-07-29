Balance + Bug Update 07/29/24

Hello everyone!
We have released an update 1.1.23p which includes several changes to address balancing issues as well as bug fixes. Below is a summary of those changes, and also includes all changes since the last update.
Balancing
-
The guard window timing for all enemy attacks has been made a bit more lenient
-
Update Cacophonous Chord to description to clarify it ignores shields
-
Several attacks have been further adjusted to improve timing:
- Tinder's Headbutt
- Mouse Stack Jump Attack
- Brick House Mech Rock Throws
- Robopig Laser Beam
- Robopig Saw Attack
- Toy Soldier Shot
Bugs
- Soldier respawning too soon in the hall outside the Dungeon Treasure Room
- Tinder's flame could be activated during battle transition
- Pressing specific key after Dungeon battlefield softlock
- Telepager menu bug pressing Back and then Accept too soon
- Coins doubled when picked up with Buckler
- Further fix for Dungeon Bridge puzzle cutscene bug
- Happy Howl Hollow display bug in Chinese
Let us know what you think, happy playing!
- Sleepy Castle Team
Changed files in this update