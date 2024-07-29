 Skip to content

Shape Shifter: Formations update for 29 July 2024

EA Hotfix 0.5.19

Share · View all patches · Build 15189704 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 18:32:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes/Fixes
  • Increased the skill tree xp multiplier granted per threat/mastery level by 50%, from 4%->6%.
  • Given all players a free chunk of xp equal to 15% of total xp earned so far, to make up for both lower xp gain rates, and low core conversion rates at the start of update 3.
  • Orbital Defence (Uncommon) - Adjusted the radius scaling so that each stack after 6 remains closer to you.
  • Heavy Artillery (Epic) - Reduced the flat damage bonus from 5->1 but increased the % bonus from 7.5->15
  • Fixed a bug that caused the Bloodlust artifact to remain active while in the shop.
  • Lowered the time it takes to revive a player in co-op.
  • Fixed a bug which was causing frostbite damage to not take into account your status/frost strength.
  • Fixed an issue that was causing On Freeze effects to not be able to be triggered on the same enemy multiple times after a delay.
  • You can no longer find emergency maintenance in the recycler.
  • Fixed an issue where you could reroll into the same item at the recycler

