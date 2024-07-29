EA Hotfix 0.5.19

Changes/Fixes
- Increased the skill tree xp multiplier granted per threat/mastery level by 50%, from 4%->6%.
- Given all players a free chunk of xp equal to 15% of total xp earned so far, to make up for both lower xp gain rates, and low core conversion rates at the start of update 3.
- Orbital Defence (Uncommon) - Adjusted the radius scaling so that each stack after 6 remains closer to you.
- Heavy Artillery (Epic) - Reduced the flat damage bonus from 5->1 but increased the % bonus from 7.5->15
- Fixed a bug that caused the Bloodlust artifact to remain active while in the shop.
- Lowered the time it takes to revive a player in co-op.
- Fixed a bug which was causing frostbite damage to not take into account your status/frost strength.
- Fixed an issue that was causing On Freeze effects to not be able to be triggered on the same enemy multiple times after a delay.
- You can no longer find emergency maintenance in the recycler.
- Fixed an issue where you could reroll into the same item at the recycler
