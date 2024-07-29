We are out!

After 2 months since the announcement, 2 months of waiting for you, and even more months for us since the start of development we can finally say that our first game is out!!!

So we are happy to present you -

BR0KEN TAPE.

Those months flew by in a blink of an eye, but we will always remember how much work we did during that time, and how much respect we gained for our little project as it evolved. And despite our ups and downs during development, we genuinely love what we've created and hope you can feel at least half the inspiration we put into it.

Thank you for your patience and desire to play Broken Tape. Be afraid, pay attention, but most importantly have fun!

I don't want to sound like a broken record (haha, get it?), but we're a small indie studio of two people, so despite our best efforts, there may be bugs or typos in the game. If you find something, anything, or just want to chat with us about the game, write to us on Twitter (X, whatever) or on our Discord server. We will do your best to fix every found bug as soon as possible.