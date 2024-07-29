Shady Lewd Kart Xmas July Update!!!

Features
-Mirror Mode can be bought from Terry
-New Arena: Trish's Pits
-Lock n Lewd: Dungeon Vixens
-New Character: Melty's from Meltys Quest
-Lock n Lewd: Monster Battle Orc
-New: Orc Kart
-New: Bowling Pin Kart
-Titan Board
-New Echo Skin: Midnight
-New Recolor Skin: GB Dodgy Dave
-New Costume Skin: Scarlet Maverick Detour
-New Hat: Crispy
-Christmas Events Return for July
-Control Config for menus show keyboard and gamepad
-Support Several Imputs
-Allow to remove imputs for an action
-New Pillows, Berry Cheery, Plum, Mint, Lemon, Goblin Shopkeeper, Fundogs, Smoothies, Voidbound, Russ Shirt, Jazz and the Jack Rabbits, Guilty Force.
-Updated Merch Buttons
Gallery
-New Categories: Midnight, Scarlett and Meltys
-Added Images 332 337 338 333 334 296 335 336 330 339 340 331 341 342 343 329 344
-Updated Fan Gallery
Fixes
-Braking Hard and going backwards now blend seamlessly
-Pillow count in options menu fixed so it doesnt count lock n lewd unless unlocked
-Fixed Anime Pillow Icon Weapon UI
-Fixed Kumbomb item and counting score
-Fixed typos with Vie Episode
-Resolution settings now no longer show refresh rate.
-Removed Duplicate portrait in museam
-Cropped pillow sprites
-Dodgy Dave secret scene wont unlock items twice
-Mirrored Shades menu pose to look at camera
-Fixed bug with points when restarting missions and tutorials
-Made top down camera never be higher than track global roof
-Fixed spinning camera for top down that would spin wildly.
