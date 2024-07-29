 Skip to content

MAJOR Shady Lewd Kart update for 29 July 2024

Shady Lewd Kart Xmas July Update!!!

Share · View all patches · Build 15189606 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 20:33:11 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?



Features
-Mirror Mode can be bought from Terry
-New Arena: Trish's Pits
-Lock n Lewd: Dungeon Vixens
-New Character: Melty's from Meltys Quest
-Lock n Lewd: Monster Battle Orc
-New: Orc Kart
-New: Bowling Pin Kart
-Titan Board
-New Echo Skin: Midnight
-New Recolor Skin: GB Dodgy Dave
-New Costume Skin: Scarlet Maverick Detour
-New Hat: Crispy
-Christmas Events Return for July
-Control Config for menus show keyboard and gamepad
-Support Several Imputs
-Allow to remove imputs for an action
-New Pillows, Berry Cheery, Plum, Mint, Lemon, Goblin Shopkeeper, Fundogs, Smoothies, Voidbound, Russ Shirt, Jazz and the Jack Rabbits, Guilty Force.
-Updated Merch Buttons

Gallery
-New Categories: Midnight, Scarlett and Meltys
-Added Images 332 337 338 333 334 296 335 336 330 339 340 331 341 342 343 329 344
-Updated Fan Gallery

Fixes
-Braking Hard and going backwards now blend seamlessly
-Pillow count in options menu fixed so it doesnt count lock n lewd unless unlocked
-Fixed Anime Pillow Icon Weapon UI
-Fixed Kumbomb item and counting score
-Fixed typos with Vie Episode
-Resolution settings now no longer show refresh rate.
-Removed Duplicate portrait in museam
-Cropped pillow sprites
-Dodgy Dave secret scene wont unlock items twice
-Mirrored Shades menu pose to look at camera
-Fixed bug with points when restarting missions and tutorials
-Made top down camera never be higher than track global roof
-Fixed spinning camera for top down that would spin wildly.

