Shady Lewd Kart Xmas July Update!!!

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.





Features

-Mirror Mode can be bought from Terry

-New Arena: Trish's Pits

-Lock n Lewd: Dungeon Vixens

-New Character: Melty's from Meltys Quest

-Lock n Lewd: Monster Battle Orc

-New: Orc Kart

-New: Bowling Pin Kart

-Titan Board

-New Echo Skin: Midnight

-New Recolor Skin: GB Dodgy Dave

-New Costume Skin: Scarlet Maverick Detour

-New Hat: Crispy

-Christmas Events Return for July

-Control Config for menus show keyboard and gamepad

-Support Several Imputs

-Allow to remove imputs for an action

-New Pillows, Berry Cheery, Plum, Mint, Lemon, Goblin Shopkeeper, Fundogs, Smoothies, Voidbound, Russ Shirt, Jazz and the Jack Rabbits, Guilty Force.

-Updated Merch Buttons

Gallery

-New Categories: Midnight, Scarlett and Meltys

-Added Images 332 337 338 333 334 296 335 336 330 339 340 331 341 342 343 329 344

-Updated Fan Gallery

Fixes

-Braking Hard and going backwards now blend seamlessly

-Pillow count in options menu fixed so it doesnt count lock n lewd unless unlocked

-Fixed Anime Pillow Icon Weapon UI

-Fixed Kumbomb item and counting score

-Fixed typos with Vie Episode

-Resolution settings now no longer show refresh rate.

-Removed Duplicate portrait in museam

-Cropped pillow sprites

-Dodgy Dave secret scene wont unlock items twice

-Mirrored Shades menu pose to look at camera

-Fixed bug with points when restarting missions and tutorials

-Made top down camera never be higher than track global roof

-Fixed spinning camera for top down that would spin wildly.