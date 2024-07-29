Please keep your game version up to date we will be updating the game throughout the Quick Match competition. The grand prize may continue to rise so make sure you are practicing and at the top of the win leaderboard.
Parts Unknown 2024 update for 29 July 2024
Quick Match grand prize is now $125
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
macOS English Depot 2822631
- Loading history…
Windows English Depot 2822633
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update