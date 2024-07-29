 Skip to content

Driftwood update for 29 July 2024

Update 0.6.1

Share · View all patches · Build 15189302 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 19:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

Features

  • additional polish to "Nordic Frost"
  • added new branching road to bottom half of Nordic Frost
  • added traffic to main road in Nordic Frost
  • added new level card artworks for Black Forest and Vineyard Hills

Changes

  • switched the checkpoint respawn button when driving off-road so players can push themselves out of dirt without forcing checkpoint re-spawn. (Still testing exploit potential and open to feedback regarding this)

Fixed bugs

  • fixed missing big Trees in "Redwoods"
  • fixed "cheese-run" activation time limit being too low in "Route 13" (now at ...)
  • added missing colliders to bridges in "Nordic Frost"

