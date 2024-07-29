Update 0.6.1

Changelog
Features
- additional polish to "Nordic Frost"
- added new branching road to bottom half of Nordic Frost
- added traffic to main road in Nordic Frost
- added new level card artworks for Black Forest and Vineyard Hills
Changes
- switched the checkpoint respawn button when driving off-road so players can push themselves out of dirt without forcing checkpoint re-spawn. (Still testing exploit potential and open to feedback regarding this)
Fixed bugs
- fixed missing big Trees in "Redwoods"
- fixed "cheese-run" activation time limit being too low in "Route 13" (now at ...)
- added missing colliders to bridges in "Nordic Frost"
Changed files in this update