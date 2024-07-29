Kill The Climbers Early Access Patch 0.60 - Mini-Boss Update

Hi all, we've released a new patch for the Early Access 0.60 version of Kill The Climbers, introducing the more formidable new Mini-Bosses and some other quality of life features!

Kill The Climbers Early Access Patch 0.60 Changelog:

New Feature: Mini-Bosses

Prepare your peaks, a dangerous new threat has emerged on the mountain! Mini-Bosses, an elite variety of climbers that surpass their lesser peers with their strength and fortitude! As they periodically appear during waves, watch out for their signature red color and health bar! They'll be tougher to take down, will do more damage to your mountain's health, and even your mighty Avalanche power won't be enough to easily wipe them away alone! If you can kill them, you'll get bonus score and coins for your efforts!

Quality Of Life Features:

- New Yeti Automation Setting

For your convenience and flexibility of playstyles, you can now automate the fearsome Yeti like the other animal defenders via the new 'Auto Defender: Yeti' setting in the Settings Menu! Although the Yeti can potentially be even more powerful when controlled manually by skillful hands, this allows you to focus on killing the climbers in other ways and not devote as much time and attention to moving and dashing the Yeti around. As he moves, the Yeti will automatically pursue close climbers and deal melee damage by touching them. The Yeti's snowball projectiles will still follow your cursor, so aim carefully for maximum damage, slowing, and mini-stunning of climbers!

- New Tutorial

We added a new optional tutorial at the beginning of the game to help show new players the ropes! In the future, the tutorial will be updated further to make it more seamless and account for future features and content.

- Removal Of Ability Restrictions

Now you can use your primary and secondary abilities, like the Rockslide and Wind Gust, at the same time you have your Defender like the Yeti out and about! Feel free to synergize your entire array of abilities for maximum climber-killing potential!

Known Issues:

The Tutorial segment may leave certain visual tooltips beyond the tutorial's duration.

There may be visual issues on certain monitors and resolutions.

The 3 second pause after the in-game skills menu may not necessarily pause everything.

Some animals sometimes may follow climbers without apparently damaging or killing them.

Potential bug where the defender quantity meta upgrades can cause issues with animal defender behaviors and spawning. These defender issues may be present regardless of the meta upgrade.

Some animal dens still aren't placed accurately in the Prep Phase boxes and maybe be visually overlapping with others.

Extra animals from the Defender Quantity meta upgrade won't appear at the Prep Phase screen, will require you to put a skill point into a particular defender first.

Doing avalanche at the game over screen may cause infinite shaking.

Potential bugs with animal quantity meta upgrade which may not give as many as it should, or extra defenders may seemingly disappear after a time. Or, it could be that they're just stacked on top of each other perfectly so you can't see them all.

Left-Clicking in the bottom left corner of the screen may cause your wind gust to disappear/despawn.

Some climber abilities are not yet fully implemented and are a work in progress. For this and other reasons the game is currently easier than intended... for now.

Thanks for reading, now go kill those climbers!