Update, Version 20240729

[Item]New Item: Ice

[Alchemy]Ice can be used in alchemy.

[Shopping]The Tavern Manager of the Northern Start Tavern now sells ice.

[Fjordr Hospital]The washbasin is now usable.

[Northern Start Tavern]Added a trash bin that you can investigate.

[Northern Start Tavern]Added a microwave.

[Cooking]New Recipe: Fruit Milkshake. (Named as [Fruit Name] Milkshake.)

[Wiki]Updated everything mentioned above to the game's wiki.

【物品】新物品：冰块

【炼金术】冰块可以用于炼金

【购物】北极星旅店的旅店管理员会贩卖冰块。

【福尔德医院】洗手池可以使用。

【北极星旅店】加入了一个可以调查的垃圾桶。

【北极星旅店】加入了一个微波炉。

【料理】新配方：水果奶昔。（命名方式：【水果名称】奶昔）

【维基】将上面提到的内容更新到了游戏的维基。

