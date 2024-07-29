 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Friendsim 2 update for 29 July 2024

1.12f performance patch

Share · View all patches · Build 15188696 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 16:46:08 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch adds further improvements and bug-fixes to the volume 7 walk-around.

  • Performance improvements from optimized control flow.
  • Having a text box onscreen when Zebruh comes back into the office no longer locks the game.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1844721
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1844722
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link