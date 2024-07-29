Player Bubble Beta Update

A bit of a mixed bag of updates in this one... ːsteamhappyː
-
New, more efficient player bubble script which controls the detection of when objects are outside the bubble and enables/disables them. Aircraft operating outside the bubble will now be able to target units that are disabled but they can't yet destroy them.
-
Added in vector contour lines to both the Mission Planning map and the TSD display for Central Libya. They are currently set to show every 10m of elevation change but this might be to low as it can make the display look cluttered. Comments welcome ːsteamhappyː
-
Added in the DAGR laser guided rocket system. It is identical to the APKWS in terms of power and range however, a pod of 4 DAGR rockets can be mounted on a rack in lieu of a Hellfire missile giving you some extra flexibility (plus the pods look cooler than the usual M261 cans!).
DAGRs are available on the following helicopters...
AH-64D & Longbow - 16 x DAGR or 4 x DAGR + 3 Laser Hellfires
Lynx 3 - 16 x DAGR, 8 x DAGR or 4 x DAGR + 3 Hellfires
Kiowa - 8 x DAGR
Gazelle 342L & 349 - 8 x DAGR or 4 x DAGR
AH-1Z & AH-1Z CRS - 16 x DAGR or 4 x DAGR + 3 Laser Hellfires
-
Fixed some HUD elements that would turn black if the colour got too dark.
-
AH-64D (without Longbow) can now carry dual Sidearms on its inner & outer pylons.
-
Fixed some MFD elements that would change colour when setting the HUD colour.
-
Reworked the "Radio" audio effect to hopefully make speech clearer.
Changed depots in playerbubble branch