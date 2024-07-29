Player Bubble Beta Update

A bit of a mixed bag of updates in this one... ːsteamhappyː

New, more efficient player bubble script which controls the detection of when objects are outside the bubble and enables/disables them. Aircraft operating outside the bubble will now be able to target units that are disabled but they can't yet destroy them.

Added in vector contour lines to both the Mission Planning map and the TSD display for Central Libya. They are currently set to show every 10m of elevation change but this might be to low as it can make the display look cluttered. Comments welcome ːsteamhappyː