Ginger spices up the battle!

Ginger is here to spice up the rest of your summer! She specializes in Auto-Trigger abilities and instantly harvests plant type enemies. She is now also recruitable in-game the same way as other red pandas before. You don't need to do anything to unlock her.

Ginger has 4 brand new spells and a unique passive ability:

Flower Power: Deals Arcane damage to a random enemy. This ability can't trigger enemy reactions. Auto-Trigger when a Pandamember uses an ability on a friendly target

Wild Growth: Deals Stone damage 12 times to random enemies. (100 Fury, 2 Charges)

times to random enemies. (100 Fury, 2 Charges) Pollen Cloud: Deals Low Void damage to all enemies. Enemies have 50% chance to also become poisoned. (1 turn Chill Time)

Photosynthesis: Restores a small amount of Health and 10 Fury to the User. Auto-Trigger when a Glory ability is used by other Pandamembers

Herbalist (Passive): Forces all plant type enemies to instantly yield at the start of combat. (Your party still receives all types of rewards as normal.)

These new spells can also be found in shops and as rewards after combat.

A new type of weapon was also added to the game:

Futuristic Watch: Reduces the Chill Time of all spells by 20%. Stats: +100HP +5MP

Futuristic Smart Watch: Reduces the Chill Time of all spells by 40%. Stats: +200HP +10MP

Futuristic AI Watch: Reduces the Chill Time of all spells by 50%. Stats: +400HP +20MP

These new weapons can also appear now in shops and in battle rewards!

Controller Input

With the help of the Steam Input system, you can now also use different kinds of controllers to play the game. More information on how to use and set up controllers can be found here.

We have also added an achievement for completing the game with the new character and tweaked the stats of some enemies and classes for better overall balancing.

This concludes the list of the major changes to the game for this patch. We hope you will also enjoy the new content, and as usual, let us know what you think and keep being awesome!

We will see you again during the fall content update. Have a pandastic day!