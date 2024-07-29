Toaster Arena - 0.8.3 Alpha

Share · View all patches · Build 15188463 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 17:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Welcome back toasters!

New cell shader

New weapons

DKAR

DMR

New weapon models

Award

AT

Introducing the patreon tier 2

This tier gives you access to weapon skins, emotes, and new pirate themed cosmetics

these are the following

Pirate arm hook for left and right

Pirate legs for both left and right

Pirate hat

Pirate chest backpack

Patreon can be found at this link

https://www.patreon.com/ToasterArena



Additions

Swimming functionality has been added to the game

Zero Gravity functionality has been added to the game

Players can now select different jump packs

New Jump Pack model

Added new WIP map Snap

Replay now supports simple image effects (WIP)

Added new community made weapon skins

Added executions

Added filters when searching for lobbies

Added WIP gamepad support

Added game window options as settings

Added patreon tier 2 weapon skins

Added patreon tier 2 emote

Added patreon tier 2 character parts

DKAR weapon has been added

DMR weapon has been added

Proto Axe has been remodeled

AT sniper has been remodeled

Characters now have a flinch reaction when shot at

Lobby scoreboard will now perform KD calculations

Added power up pickups to arena game modes

Third-person animation system improvements

Added PFP sprays

Added an auto reload option

Player management can now kill players

Player management can now jail players

Player management can now view player profiles

Added new character voiceline Blitz

Added a driveable vehicle and a testing map (WIP)

New cell shader

New cosmetic options by BRUHVV

Added small health pickups to all maps

Changes

Slight improvements to replay mode

Tweaks and balance changes to all game modes

Major weapon rebalance

Juggernaut game mode tweaks and changes

Runaway game mode tweaks and changes

QOL improvements to movement systems

QOL improvements to player systems

QOL improvements to weapon systems

Balance changes to carbine

Game will now continue to play audio while unfocused

Fixed third person weapons using a forced LOD

Fixed typos on scoreboard

Slight improvements to coloring on customization

Health pads have been enabled for more modes

Carbine now allows for air jumps

Updated loadout editor

Reactor map progress by BRUHVV

Bug Fixes

Fixed blood particle having different colors depending on were the player was shot

Fixed scoreboard not being able to be scrolled

Fixed Weapon kill icons not showing properly on the kill feed

Fixed half way music getting duplicated during certain conditions

Fixed players being able to emote while performing parkour

Using random armor combinations will no longer grant patreon exclusive items

Fixed sniper scope overlays not being centered

Fixed issue that caused clients to have their weapons removed from the game

Fixed issue that prevented clients from grabbing the flag

Fixed typo on texture quality graphics options

Fixed collisions on some props

Our patrons

Evey single ounce of support helps this project move forwards.

https://patreon.com/ToasterArena?utm_medium=unknown&utm_source=join_link&utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator&utm_content=copyLink

Join the discord

https://discord.com/invite/tejqXqg894