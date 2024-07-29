 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Toaster Arena Playtest update for 29 July 2024

Toaster Arena - 0.8.3 Alpha

Share · View all patches · Build 15188463 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 17:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome back toasters!

This update brings many improvements and additions to the game while fixing a huge amount of issues

New cell shader

New weapons

DKAR

DMR

New weapon models

Award

AT

Introducing the patreon tier 2

This tier gives you access to weapon skins, emotes, and new pirate themed cosmetics
these are the following

  • Pirate arm hook for left and right
  • Pirate legs for both left and right
  • Pirate hat
  • Pirate chest backpack

Patreon can be found at this link
https://www.patreon.com/ToasterArena

Additions

  • Swimming functionality has been added to the game
  • Zero Gravity functionality has been added to the game
  • Players can now select different jump packs
  • New Jump Pack model
  • Added new WIP map Snap
  • Replay now supports simple image effects (WIP)
  • Added new community made weapon skins
  • Added executions
  • Added filters when searching for lobbies
  • Added WIP gamepad support
  • Added game window options as settings
  • Added patreon tier 2 weapon skins
  • Added patreon tier 2 emote
  • Added patreon tier 2 character parts
  • DKAR weapon has been added
  • DMR weapon has been added
  • Proto Axe has been remodeled
  • AT sniper has been remodeled
  • Characters now have a flinch reaction when shot at
  • Lobby scoreboard will now perform KD calculations
  • Added power up pickups to arena game modes
  • Third-person animation system improvements
  • Added PFP sprays
  • Added an auto reload option
  • Player management can now kill players
  • Player management can now jail players
  • Player management can now view player profiles
  • Added new character voiceline Blitz
  • Added a driveable vehicle and a testing map (WIP)
  • New cell shader
  • New cosmetic options by BRUHVV
  • Added small health pickups to all maps

Changes

  • Slight improvements to replay mode
  • Tweaks and balance changes to all game modes
  • Major weapon rebalance
  • Juggernaut game mode tweaks and changes
  • Runaway game mode tweaks and changes
  • QOL improvements to movement systems
  • QOL improvements to player systems
  • QOL improvements to weapon systems
  • Balance changes to carbine
  • Game will now continue to play audio while unfocused
  • Fixed third person weapons using a forced LOD
  • Fixed typos on scoreboard
  • Slight improvements to coloring on customization
  • Health pads have been enabled for more modes
  • Carbine now allows for air jumps
  • Updated loadout editor
  • Reactor map progress by BRUHVV

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed blood particle having different colors depending on were the player was shot
  • Fixed scoreboard not being able to be scrolled
  • Fixed Weapon kill icons not showing properly on the kill feed
  • Fixed half way music getting duplicated during certain conditions
  • Fixed players being able to emote while performing parkour
  • Using random armor combinations will no longer grant patreon exclusive items
  • Fixed sniper scope overlays not being centered
  • Fixed issue that caused clients to have their weapons removed from the game
  • Fixed issue that prevented clients from grabbing the flag
  • Fixed typo on texture quality graphics options
  • Fixed collisions on some props

Our patrons

Evey single ounce of support helps this project move forwards.

https://patreon.com/ToasterArena?utm_medium=unknown&utm_source=join_link&utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator&utm_content=copyLink

Join the discord

https://discord.com/invite/tejqXqg894

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2368061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link