Toaster Arena - 0.8.3 Alpha

This update brings many improvements and additions to the game while fixing a huge amount of issues
New cell shader
New weapons
DKAR
DMR
New weapon models
Award
AT
Introducing the patreon tier 2
This tier gives you access to weapon skins, emotes, and new pirate themed cosmetics
these are the following
- Pirate arm hook for left and right
- Pirate legs for both left and right
- Pirate hat
- Pirate chest backpack
Additions
- Swimming functionality has been added to the game
- Zero Gravity functionality has been added to the game
- Players can now select different jump packs
- New Jump Pack model
- Added new WIP map Snap
- Replay now supports simple image effects (WIP)
- Added new community made weapon skins
- Added executions
- Added filters when searching for lobbies
- Added WIP gamepad support
- Added game window options as settings
- Added patreon tier 2 weapon skins
- Added patreon tier 2 emote
- Added patreon tier 2 character parts
- DKAR weapon has been added
- DMR weapon has been added
- Proto Axe has been remodeled
- AT sniper has been remodeled
- Characters now have a flinch reaction when shot at
- Lobby scoreboard will now perform KD calculations
- Added power up pickups to arena game modes
- Third-person animation system improvements
- Added PFP sprays
- Added an auto reload option
- Player management can now kill players
- Player management can now jail players
- Player management can now view player profiles
- Added new character voiceline Blitz
- Added a driveable vehicle and a testing map (WIP)
- New cell shader
- New cosmetic options by BRUHVV
- Added small health pickups to all maps
Changes
- Slight improvements to replay mode
- Tweaks and balance changes to all game modes
- Major weapon rebalance
- Juggernaut game mode tweaks and changes
- Runaway game mode tweaks and changes
- QOL improvements to movement systems
- QOL improvements to player systems
- QOL improvements to weapon systems
- Balance changes to carbine
- Game will now continue to play audio while unfocused
- Fixed third person weapons using a forced LOD
- Fixed typos on scoreboard
- Slight improvements to coloring on customization
- Health pads have been enabled for more modes
- Carbine now allows for air jumps
- Updated loadout editor
- Reactor map progress by BRUHVV
Bug Fixes
- Fixed blood particle having different colors depending on were the player was shot
- Fixed scoreboard not being able to be scrolled
- Fixed Weapon kill icons not showing properly on the kill feed
- Fixed half way music getting duplicated during certain conditions
- Fixed players being able to emote while performing parkour
- Using random armor combinations will no longer grant patreon exclusive items
- Fixed sniper scope overlays not being centered
- Fixed issue that caused clients to have their weapons removed from the game
- Fixed issue that prevented clients from grabbing the flag
- Fixed typo on texture quality graphics options
- Fixed collisions on some props
