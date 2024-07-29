It's Time to Defend Your Homeland as Cats on Duty Launches Today!

Fall in line feline fighters and prepare for battle! We are excited to announce the launch of Cats on Duty, the purr-fectly hilarious and action-packed blend of real-time strategy, tower defense, and match-3 mechanics from developer Prikol Team. Cats on Duty will launch today with a paw-some 20% launch discount for a limited time.

As well as the standard release, furry fans can also get their paws on the Cats on Duty - Deluxe Upgrade Pack (includes New Game +, Challenges Mode and digital soundtrack - base game required) and Cats on Duty - Deluxe Edition (includes Cats on Duty base game and Deluxe Upgrade Pack). All these paw-some editions are available to purchase on Steam now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2447260/Cats_on_Duty/

In other great news, Cats on Duty will be participating in the Steam Tower Defense Event from 29 July - 5 August, during which the dev team will showcase a brand new Steam Broadcast with new gameplay from the launch version for fans to check out!