Patch Update

Changes:

-Updated obituary and statistics GUI layouts and look

-Fixed a bug where if you interact with vendors while moving you will keep moving

-Fixed a bug with settings scrollbars not scrolling correctly

-Fixed pumpkin head model clipping camera

-Fixed vendor stock not automatically scrolling when using a controller/gamepad

-Fixed a bug where the dialogue choice menu can "lockout" and get stuck on a choice when using controller/gamepad

-Fixed some settings not saving properly

-Reduced the amount of "look at me"/statue (gargoyle etc) entities that spawn

-Reduced the sight/radius of statue/"look at me" (gargoyle etc) entities

-Fixed some crashes and improved overall optimization