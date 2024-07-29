 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Backrooms: Survival update for 29 July 2024

Patch Update

Share · View all patches · Build 15188156 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 16:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:
-Updated obituary and statistics GUI layouts and look
-Fixed a bug where if you interact with vendors while moving you will keep moving
-Fixed a bug with settings scrollbars not scrolling correctly
-Fixed pumpkin head model clipping camera
-Fixed vendor stock not automatically scrolling when using a controller/gamepad
-Fixed a bug where the dialogue choice menu can "lockout" and get stuck on a choice when using controller/gamepad
-Fixed some settings not saving properly
-Reduced the amount of "look at me"/statue (gargoyle etc) entities that spawn
-Reduced the sight/radius of statue/"look at me" (gargoyle etc) entities
-Fixed some crashes and improved overall optimization

Changed files in this update

The Backrooms: Survival Content Depot 1889641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link