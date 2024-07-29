Changes:
-Updated obituary and statistics GUI layouts and look
-Fixed a bug where if you interact with vendors while moving you will keep moving
-Fixed a bug with settings scrollbars not scrolling correctly
-Fixed pumpkin head model clipping camera
-Fixed vendor stock not automatically scrolling when using a controller/gamepad
-Fixed a bug where the dialogue choice menu can "lockout" and get stuck on a choice when using controller/gamepad
-Fixed some settings not saving properly
-Reduced the amount of "look at me"/statue (gargoyle etc) entities that spawn
-Reduced the sight/radius of statue/"look at me" (gargoyle etc) entities
-Fixed some crashes and improved overall optimization
The Backrooms: Survival update for 29 July 2024
Patch Update
