Reduce the display level of poisonous fog so that it does not obscure characters and props
Gene fragments can now be obtained directly without eating organs.
Fixed a bug where some collisions of self-destructing fish were not disabled after death
Sea of Mutation update for 29 July 2024
Update instructions V1.0.7
Changed files in this update