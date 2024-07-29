 Skip to content

Sea of ​Mutation update for 29 July 2024

Update instructions V1.0.7

Reduce the display level of poisonous fog so that it does not obscure characters and props
Gene fragments can now be obtained directly without eating organs.
Fixed a bug where some collisions of self-destructing fish were not disabled after death

