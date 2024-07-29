 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CBO TD update for 29 July 2024

1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 15188111 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 15:59:36 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes
Music and sfx have separate settings
unit size increase
new tool tips

More coming
upgrades, tower classes, deeper rounds, and much more

Changed files in this update

Depot 2867381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link