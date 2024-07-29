SEXY OUTFITS UPDATE 1.1 IS OUT!

New Unlockable Outfits in Violet! 🎉

Hello survivors!

We have some exciting news to share with you! Starting today, Violet receives a special update adding 4 new unlockable outfits, one for each character! This brings the total to 25 unlockable outfits in the game, all completely free! 🎁

How to unlock:

Simply play and finish the game once.

No need to achieve a specific ending. Any ending you reach will let you unlock the new outfits! 🎮

This is our way of saying thank you to all of you for playing and supporting Violet. We want you to have fun exploring these new styles and continue enjoying the game.

We hope you love this update, and we're excited to hear your feedback. Stay tuned for more news and future updates. 🌟

Thank you for being part of our community!