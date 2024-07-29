Patch notes 0.2.2.1375 (29-07-24)

Balancing:

🤝 Increased the base Speed of all Enemies.

🤝 Iterated on initial Wizard Starter Stat values.

🤝 Iterated on Player Upgrade values.

🤝 Iterated on Upgrade values for all rarities.

🤝 Increased Health and Damage of Enemies for Severe and Hardcore Threat Level.

Improvements:

✅ Health Potions now drop at a different rate for each difficulty.

✅ Sol'phish, the Long One now slows down when attacking.

Stability:

⚙️ Fixed an issue where players could lose challenge progress after quitting.

⚙️ Fixed an issue where threat levels would become locked again by switching worlds.

⚙️ Fixed an issue with wrong placement of armor and critical chance upgrades.

⚙️ Fixed an issue where closing the feedback popup would open the steam overlay.

⚙️ Fixed an issue where the realm and difficulty would not be displayed correctly in the game over sequence.

⚙️ Fixed an issue where there was no translation for Stat_XPPickupRadius.

⚙️ Fixed an issue where Dutch localization has Chinese texts.

⚙️ Fixed an issue where projectile speed was shown instead of projectile speed.

🤝 = changes inspired by community feedback