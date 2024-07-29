Patch notes 0.2.2.1375 (29-07-24)

Balancing:
🤝 Increased the base Speed of all Enemies.
🤝 Iterated on initial Wizard Starter Stat values.
🤝 Iterated on Player Upgrade values.
🤝 Iterated on Upgrade values for all rarities.
🤝 Increased Health and Damage of Enemies for Severe and Hardcore Threat Level.
Improvements:
✅ Health Potions now drop at a different rate for each difficulty.
✅ Sol'phish, the Long One now slows down when attacking.
Stability:
⚙️ Fixed an issue where players could lose challenge progress after quitting.
⚙️ Fixed an issue where threat levels would become locked again by switching worlds.
⚙️ Fixed an issue with wrong placement of armor and critical chance upgrades.
⚙️ Fixed an issue where closing the feedback popup would open the steam overlay.
⚙️ Fixed an issue where the realm and difficulty would not be displayed correctly in the game over sequence.
⚙️ Fixed an issue where there was no translation for Stat_XPPickupRadius.
⚙️ Fixed an issue where Dutch localization has Chinese texts.
⚙️ Fixed an issue where projectile speed was shown instead of projectile speed.
🤝 = changes inspired by community feedback
Changed files in this update