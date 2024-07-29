

Hello, stalkers! We have a small update 1.00.68

Changes and Improvements:

🔸 The tutorial mission has been slightly refined. Previously, if you didn't follow the waypoints, you couldn't complete the tutorial. This has now been fixed.

🔸 A funny bug with the left shoulder slot of the backpack has been fixed. Previously, you could put an item in the backpack by leaning towards it with your left shoulder. Of course, it was not a bug but a feature :) but now it's fixed.

🔸 A critical error in the raid location "Abandoned Village" has been fixed, as the loot in the location was generated randomly. Under certain circumstances, this could cause a critical bug and loss of progress.

🔸 Minor tweaks and improvements related to game performance.

Remember, stalkers: the Zone is constantly changing, and every venture into it is a new challenge. Be attentive and careful. Good luck! Many interesting things await you!