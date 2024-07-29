HUD Changes and Chat Text

Share · View all patches · Build 15187975 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 16:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Quick update making some improvements to the UI, fixing a couple of bugs, and adding a text chat.

HUD / UI CHANGES:

. Added a Text Chat

. Changed health bar, and status icons (food, drink, health, etc.)

. Added more information to the selected weapon, ammo, and equipped items.

. Added a better UI icon for showing binded keys, on the key bind window, equipment HUD and some other places

BUG FIXES:

. Fixed accidentally shooting when lighting up a brazier

. Fixed visual issue with the waves text on the waves bar

. Fixed loot/interaction HUD icon not showing the correct key that was binded on the controls menu

. Fixed false positive error message popping up when a boss Spawns

. Fixed false positive error message when generating the map ("Room without neighbours ...")