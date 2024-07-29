HUD Changes and Chat Text

Quick update making some improvements to the UI, fixing a couple of bugs, and adding a text chat.
- HUD / UI CHANGES:
. Added a Text Chat
. Changed health bar, and status icons (food, drink, health, etc.)
. Added more information to the selected weapon, ammo, and equipped items.
. Added a better UI icon for showing binded keys, on the key bind window, equipment HUD and some other places
- BUG FIXES:
. Fixed accidentally shooting when lighting up a brazier
. Fixed visual issue with the waves text on the waves bar
. Fixed loot/interaction HUD icon not showing the correct key that was binded on the controls menu
. Fixed false positive error message popping up when a boss Spawns
. Fixed false positive error message when generating the map ("Room without neighbours ...")
Changed files in this update