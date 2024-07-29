Patch #11 (Bugs and Crashes)

In this patch, along with general error fixes, we are addressing several issues that players have encountered on the global map.

Stability

Fixed a bug where Inquisition soldiers could turn into pigs and wolves.

Fixed a bug where soldiers in the player's city could start a massacre with reinforcements that arrived to help the player.

Fixed a bug where marauders could attack the same target with double armies.

Fixed a bug where an AI lord captured by another AI might not be considered freed after returning home.

Fixed a bug where AI could infinitely accumulate their troops.

Fixed a bug where the resolve "Write a book" could not be started and the character would get stuck in place.

Fixed a potential crash in the "Dice Game" activity.

Fixes

If, for any reason, the rebelling AI heir changes faction or the king ceases to be king, the quest to defend against the heir's rebellion will end.

If the quest to defend against the heir's rebellion in an AI city ends early, the army sent by the player will return back.

A new desire cannot appear if the character is currently having a nervous breakdown or a resolve check.

Meanwhile, the lesser lords have successfully passed testing, and we are integrating them into the main branch to be released in tomorrow's patch. And we're looking forward for your reviews and feedback!