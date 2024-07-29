Patch #11 (Bugs and Crashes)

In this patch, along with general error fixes, we are addressing several issues that players have encountered on the global map.
Stability
- Fixed a bug where Inquisition soldiers could turn into pigs and wolves.
- Fixed a bug where soldiers in the player's city could start a massacre with reinforcements that arrived to help the player.
- Fixed a bug where marauders could attack the same target with double armies.
- Fixed a bug where an AI lord captured by another AI might not be considered freed after returning home.
- Fixed a bug where AI could infinitely accumulate their troops.
- Fixed a bug where the resolve "Write a book" could not be started and the character would get stuck in place.
- Fixed a potential crash in the "Dice Game" activity.
Fixes
- If, for any reason, the rebelling AI heir changes faction or the king ceases to be king, the quest to defend against the heir's rebellion will end.
- If the quest to defend against the heir's rebellion in an AI city ends early, the army sent by the player will return back.
- A new desire cannot appear if the character is currently having a nervous breakdown or a resolve check.
