New resource: Soul Flame. It can be obtained by defeating the lords.

Artifacts can now be inherited, which requires the consumption of Soul Flame.

*The challenge method for lords has been revised. Previously, the probability of encountering a lord was calculated based on the player's total steps, and then the lord would suddenly appear in front of the player to attack. This approach may have made it difficult for players to engage with lord-related content. Now, players can challenge lords at any time through the UI panel. The order in which different lords appear is not fixed, and players can preview the type of lord they will need to challenge next. As a result, players need to adjust their deck strategically for each game to adapt to the upcoming lord battle.