Hello!
I did this little update to include the thing that couldn’t make it to the last one. Is a very small one, but as I said before, I want you all to have the basic things soon.
Patch notes version 1.0.1
- Added the final scene.
- Added final credits.
- Fixed a positional bug when the number of scenes for map is bigger than 3 digits.
- The Mega troop has been fixed, in the last one I said that you can choose even when you had troops selected however this wasn’t the case. That has been fixed to be possible.
- Standard bearer’s speed has been augmented when he has no troops around him.
See you soon in the Tower Defense festival!
Changed files in this update