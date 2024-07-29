Hello!

I did this little update to include the thing that couldn’t make it to the last one. Is a very small one, but as I said before, I want you all to have the basic things soon.

Patch notes version 1.0.1

Added the final scene.

Added final credits.

Fixed a positional bug when the number of scenes for map is bigger than 3 digits.

The Mega troop has been fixed, in the last one I said that you can choose even when you had troops selected however this wasn’t the case. That has been fixed to be possible.

Standard bearer’s speed has been augmented when he has no troops around him.

See you soon in the Tower Defense festival!