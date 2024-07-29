 Skip to content

Countless Army update for 29 July 2024

Patch notes version 1.0.1

29 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

I did this little update to include the thing that couldn’t make it to the last one. Is a very small one, but as I said before, I want you all to have the basic things soon.

  • Added the final scene.
  • Added final credits.
  • Fixed a positional bug when the number of scenes for map is bigger than 3 digits.
  • The Mega troop has been fixed, in the last one I said that you can choose even when you had troops selected however this wasn’t the case. That has been fixed to be possible.
  • Standard bearer’s speed has been augmented when he has no troops around him.

See you soon in the Tower Defense festival!

