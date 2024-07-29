 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Click Drift Car update for 29 July 2024

Archive Data Migration

Share · View all patches · Build 15187603 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 14:59:39 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry, due to a version update, the archive location has changed.
Please provide the directory
"C:\Users\<YourUsername>\AppData\Roaming\tap-drift-car"
Covering to
"C:\Users\<YourUsername>\AppData\Roaming\click-drift-car"
You can restore the game progress.
We apologize for any inconvenience caused.
Tip: If the directory cannot be found, you can follow these steps.
Open File Explorer. Select 'View' from the top menu bar, then check the box in front of 'Hidden Items' so that hidden files and folders will be displayed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2821811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link