Archive Data Migration

Sorry, due to a version update, the archive location has changed.

Please provide the directory

"C:\Users\<YourUsername>\AppData\Roaming\tap-drift-car"

Covering to

"C:\Users\<YourUsername>\AppData\Roaming\click-drift-car"

You can restore the game progress.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

Tip: If the directory cannot be found, you can follow these steps.

Open File Explorer. Select 'View' from the top menu bar, then check the box in front of 'Hidden Items' so that hidden files and folders will be displayed.