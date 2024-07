This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

We revealed our Roadmap a while ago, but we never properly commented on the content of it — and now it's time to fix it! Watch the video on our YouTube during which the developers will talk about their plans for every specific feature and what is the reasoning behind each of them:

Don't forget to subscribe to our channel for more cool video content!

Follow us on socials:

Stay tuned for more news!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/983870/FOUNDRY/