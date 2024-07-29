- Fix the bug of immortal is flying on ground.
- Fix the bug when player defeated the nine tailed celestial fox didn't get any new fox skill unlocked.
- Some anim improvments, especiall for immortals.
- Fix the bug when deities in battle.
九尾异神录 The Nine Tailed Celestial Fox update for 29 July 2024
Patch Notes: Version 1.62 EA Daily Update: Fix immortal anims.
