九尾异神录 The Nine Tailed Celestial Fox update for 29 July 2024

Patch Notes: Version 1.62 EA Daily Update: Fix immortal anims.

29 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fix the bug of immortal is flying on ground.
  2. Fix the bug when player defeated the nine tailed celestial fox didn't get any new fox skill unlocked.
  3. Some anim improvments, especiall for immortals.
  4. Fix the bug when deities in battle.

