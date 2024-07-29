Love & Sex 24.07 July Monthly Update

Share · View all patches · Build 15187314 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 14:26:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Here is 24.07 our July update!

New features:

[MikeMC] Hanna events 08a-09a-10a [3EV]

[MikeMC] Sasha alternate pool foreplay [1EV]

[MikeMC] Lexi/Harmony GoodEvil harem event 01 [3CG]

[MikeMC] Kleio birthday date/sex [2EV] [1CG]

[MikeMC] Bree's lapdance [1EV]

[BreeMC] With Sasha at clothesshop as coworker/friend/lover [10EV]

[BreeMC] Dwayne's secretary events 2 & 3 [2EV]

[BreeMC] Mike's birthday date/sex [2EV]

[BreeMC] Master hottub sex [1EV]

[BreeMC] Bree offers growth/shrink pills to Mike [2EV]

[BothMC] Menus, buttons & tooltips [UI]

The store page for the next (and first) Mike focused DLC "For A Fistful Of Waifu" is up on Steam ^^

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2945780/Love_and_Sex_Second_Base__For_A_Fistful_Of_Waifu/

The DLC is still in developement with the addition of :

Reona events, threesome with Jack, birthday date and sex [8EV, 1CG]

Kat events and ending [8EV, 1CG]

Andrealphus