Love and Sex: Second Base update for 29 July 2024

Love & Sex 24.07 July Monthly Update

Share · View all patches · Build 15187314 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 14:26:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

Here is 24.07 our July update!

New features:

[MikeMC] Hanna events 08a-09a-10a [3EV]
[MikeMC] Sasha alternate pool foreplay [1EV]
[MikeMC] Lexi/Harmony GoodEvil harem event 01 [3CG]
[MikeMC] Kleio birthday date/sex [2EV] [1CG]
[MikeMC] Bree's lapdance [1EV]
[BreeMC] With Sasha at clothesshop as coworker/friend/lover [10EV]
[BreeMC] Dwayne's secretary events 2 & 3 [2EV]
[BreeMC] Mike's birthday date/sex [2EV]
[BreeMC] Master hottub sex [1EV]
[BreeMC] Bree offers growth/shrink pills to Mike [2EV]
[BothMC] Menus, buttons & tooltips [UI]

Have fun ^^

The store page for the next (and first) Mike focused DLC "For A Fistful Of Waifu" is up on Steam ^^

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2945780/Love_and_Sex_Second_Base__For_A_Fistful_Of_Waifu/

The DLC is still in developement with the addition of :

Reona events, threesome with Jack, birthday date and sex [8EV, 1CG]
Kat events and ending [8EV, 1CG]

Andrealphus

