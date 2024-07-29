Love & Sex 24.07 July Monthly Update

Here is 24.07 our July update!
New features:
[MikeMC] Hanna events 08a-09a-10a [3EV]
[MikeMC] Sasha alternate pool foreplay [1EV]
[MikeMC] Lexi/Harmony GoodEvil harem event 01 [3CG]
[MikeMC] Kleio birthday date/sex [2EV] [1CG]
[MikeMC] Bree's lapdance [1EV]
[BreeMC] With Sasha at clothesshop as coworker/friend/lover [10EV]
[BreeMC] Dwayne's secretary events 2 & 3 [2EV]
[BreeMC] Mike's birthday date/sex [2EV]
[BreeMC] Master hottub sex [1EV]
[BreeMC] Bree offers growth/shrink pills to Mike [2EV]
[BothMC] Menus, buttons & tooltips [UI]
Have fun ^^
The store page for the next (and first) Mike focused DLC "For A Fistful Of Waifu" is up on Steam ^^
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2945780/Love_and_Sex_Second_Base__For_A_Fistful_Of_Waifu/
The DLC is still in developement with the addition of :
Reona events, threesome with Jack, birthday date and sex [8EV, 1CG]
Kat events and ending [8EV, 1CG]
Andrealphus
