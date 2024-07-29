 Skip to content

Milk update for 29 July 2024

HUGE MILK UPDATE!!!

29 July 2024

As you know we want to make our Milk clicker something more than just a clicker game, So we want to introduce to you New game mode called "FLAPPY MILK"!!!
That is first of many Challenges&Game Modes, we will be adding new additions to our game constantly, so wait for update notifiers!🥛🥛🥛

