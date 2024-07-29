 Skip to content

Movies Tycoon update for 29 July 2024

Movies Tycoon v1.0.8

Movies Tycoon v1.0.8 · Build 15187197 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 15:19:08 UTC

Thank you all for your amazing feedback! We've fixed and improved a bunch of things and will continue to do so quite often :)

Gameplay

  • props outlines and graphical improvements
  • Custom movies vertical video output + an upsample option

Fixes

  • Fixed postproduction bug after moving movie into higher level building
  • Fixed marketing effect on sales
  • Fixed pathfinding for Haunted house room
  • Fixed postproduction animations
  • Fixed pathfinding after load
  • Fixed Start date for creative mode
  • Fixed screenwriting subject scroll view
  • ultrawide character creator and better letterbox use
  • knight costume spaghettification fixed

