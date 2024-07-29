Movies Tycoon v1.0.8

Thank you all for your amazing feedback! We've fixed and improved a bunch of things and will continue to do so quite often :)
Gameplay
- props outlines and graphical improvements
- Custom movies vertical video output + an upsample option
Fixes
- Fixed postproduction bug after moving movie into higher level building
- Fixed marketing effect on sales
- Fixed pathfinding for Haunted house room
- Fixed postproduction animations
- Fixed pathfinding after load
- Fixed Start date for creative mode
- Fixed screenwriting subject scroll view
- ultrawide character creator and better letterbox use
- knight costume spaghettification fixed
