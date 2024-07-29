- Player spawns : Players now spawn randomly to avoid unfair advantage.
- Kick function : You can now kick players from your lobby as host, from your tablet.
- Combat rebalance & Item details : Rebalanced damage, endurance cost, attack range and other properties of all items. You can now view detailed information by holding “Secondary Action” with the item equipped.
- Music : Added music cassettes, playable in corresponding stations in certain rooms. All musics are from NCS (No Copyright Sounds), so they should be fine for content creators !
- Collisions : Fixed various item collisions across the map.
- Gun sounds : Rebalanced gun sounds across all range for gameplay purpose.
- Pressure rebalance : There is now a cooldown when the pressure machine explode, before you can interact with it again. This encourage using the blinking lights to finish the task faster.
- Steam success : Removed temporary steam success (more with a dedicated system will come in a future update).
- Bug fixes : Various bug fixes.
LOCKDOWN Protocol update for 29 July 2024
UPDATE 0.1.13
Patchnotes via Steam Community
