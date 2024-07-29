 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

LOCKDOWN Protocol update for 29 July 2024

UPDATE 0.1.13

Share · View all patches · Build 15186946 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 14:26:23 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Player spawns : Players now spawn randomly to avoid unfair advantage.
  • Kick function : You can now kick players from your lobby as host, from your tablet.
  • Combat rebalance & Item details : Rebalanced damage, endurance cost, attack range and other properties of all items. You can now view detailed information by holding “Secondary Action” with the item equipped.
  • Music : Added music cassettes, playable in corresponding stations in certain rooms. All musics are from NCS (No Copyright Sounds), so they should be fine for content creators !
  • Collisions : Fixed various item collisions across the map.
  • Gun sounds : Rebalanced gun sounds across all range for gameplay purpose.
  • Pressure rebalance : There is now a cooldown when the pressure machine explode, before you can interact with it again. This encourage using the blinking lights to finish the task faster.
  • Steam success : Removed temporary steam success (more with a dedicated system will come in a future update).
  • Bug fixes : Various bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2780981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link