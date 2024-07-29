Patch Release - Bugs and Performance

This release fixes a regression and optimizes a TaleSpire subsystem.

The optimization is in the code that draws the rectangular outlines often used for selections. This improvement affects all machines and platforms but will be most noticeable on lower-end ones. On my test laptop, execution time dropped from 1.3ms to 0ms when idle and 0.03ms when in use.[0]

The regression was in a fix from bug-month. There were certain cases where hide volumes could seem to hide tiles that did not intersect. This problem came back due to us making a mistake with version control.

That’s all for today[1]. Back soon with more.



[0] On my test laptop, the gains were masked by poor rendering performance. However, every little counts. When we get to improving rendering time, all these little wins will become helpful.

[1] We also snuck out a fix yesterday for error messages that were firing when deleting and placing tiles.