Kemopop! enters Steam Early Access!

Wow!!! We didn't think we'd get this far!!! @w@

Kemopop! is still in active development and is yet to receive a few more stages. But, the meat and heart is there...!

Aside from Steam Cloud, Kemopop! does not yet make use of Steamworks features. There is currently a technical roadblock (we are using a beta version of a game engine, so are waiting for the library we need to become available). We would like to integrate the achievements in-game to what you see on your Steam profile. This will hopefully come later this year!!

We would like to think that Kemopop! has paved the way for similar games to come to Steam. After development on Kemopop! concludes, we would like to start work on a new title.

A big thank you to everyone who purchased the title elsewhere ahead of the Steam debut; you should have also received a Steam key.

Pop! on Deck!

If you have one, please try Kemopop! out on your Steam Deck! We have been tuning the game to work great on one. You might need to tweak the controls a little bit, but you should have (mostly) seamless fun...!

We will request Steam Deck certification after a few more tweaks.

Finish our Game!!

As mentioned in the Early Access FAQ, Kemopop! is still in active development. But, you have an opportunity to help shape the game into the final product.

We have been paying attention to feedback around the internet. Making the game fun and engaging is important to us, and we've been adjusting things accordingly.

Please leave your feedback on the Steam discussion board. Thank you!!