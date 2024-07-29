New Hero DLC now Available + Roadmap + Yalee Plushies!

New Hero DLC Release Trailer

We are very happy to announce that you can now get Yamat - the Breach Traveler DLC

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3073420/Astral_Ascent__Yamat_the_Breach_Traveler/

Let's see what you can expect from this DLC below!

DLC CONTENT -

Pixel Art hand-drawn cinematic animation !



16 new unique spells - summons powerful wild creatures, spinning giant blades and more!









Signature Spell - Forbidden Power transforms Yamat into her flying draconic form allowing her to move freely around while shooting magic missiles to nearby enemies.



37 Associated Perks to modify her Signature Spell

3 Weapons types for different playstyles Dark Energy Fists - close range quick attacks of dark matter unleashing flaming magical creatures

Two-Handed Dark Sword - longer range powerful slash that can hit several enemies at once

Dark Bow - shoots from afar and shower enemies with arrows



9 Weapon Passives - Each weapon comes with 3 unique passives to change playstyle, making Yamat an even deadlier fighter, here is one example per weapon -













New Papa Yalee Stories - 4 new stories to learn more about the mysterious Yamat

1000+ new lines of dialogs between Yamat and all the other characters of the Garden – including heroes – fully voiced in English and Japanese

Pixel Art ending screen - a new ending has been added to the game for Yamat!

ADDITION TO THE BASE GAME -

Even if you do not own the DLC, you still will be able to-

See Yamat hanging out in the Garden

Collect and use 2 Yamat Echoes during the runs

Fight Yamat's Shadow Clone

1.6 version changes

You can find the full Patch-Notes below for the 1.6 version!

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1280930/view/6718890930813444852

We have worked on many elements to improve the overall experience during runs, one of our focus was build synergies and Astral Auras!

23 New Astral Auras for more synergy builds, here are 9 examples from the 23 new Auras!









































You now have 5 Auras slot instead of 4 as you will have 2 base Aura Slots instead of 1, this allows so much more synergies and possibilities of build, in particular for mixed builds!



You can now reroll 3 times the Auras in Yalee Kingdom with Sun Pieces, like for Echo Island, you need to defeat the Master in DL6 first! The Yalee Kingdom has now increased amount of Astral Auras loot, making it more likely for you to find loots matching your current build.



You now have 3 rerolls in Echo Island instead of 1, making it easier to find something matching your build.

The way you find Zodiacs in the Bar to come with you has been changed, instead of finding 2 Zodiacs per run, you will find 1 per world so up to 4 in one run and their affinity are now displayed on the door of the Bar so you don't need to enter in the bar if you do not want to.



Applying Ignition while enemy already has Igntion now adds 2 extra Burn Stacks and Applying Fireshield while already having Fireshield will make a pulse of 2 Burn Stacks, this makes stacking these effects much more interesting.





The Weapon Passives working "until you get hit" can now reactivate if you don't get hit during a certain duration.

Ayla Moonlight blade: Ray of light Kiran Raging fist: Double tap Kiran Burning Bo: Magnetic Personality Octave Exterminatum Exemplaris: Fragor mortis

Some Weapon Passives now restore mana on hit.

Ayla Lunar Dagger :Parting gift Ayla Moonlight blade: Starfire Kiran Raging fist: Flower power Octave Pistor Vocatis: Coniicio Iocor Octave Pistor Vocatis: Priora Signa Octave Magnum Cupitere: Seco Verbera Octave Magnum Cupitere: Anima Vampiris Calie Polytechnical Gems: Aerial Strike Calie Service Spear: Wolf Hole Calie Service Spear: Homing Spear

Shadow Clones can no longer spawn in world 1 as they were sometimes spawning too early and very hard to beat.

We have also fixed a lot of bugs and made balancing and small changes all around!

Yalee Plushies

We have another announcement to make kind of related to Yamat that you can check below!

You know Sagittarius, our tough badass Zodiac that spends her days screaming at people and showering arrows on prisoners' heads at the Garden. But do you know that behind this aggressive and annoying attitude, there's a cute little girl that makes Yalee plushies as a hobby? ːtaffyː

That's her little secret, but I'm really bad at keeping secrets, so I got some of her plushies and decided to put them on sale because... well, WHY NOT? ːtaurusSmirkː

Hurry up and get yours, before she finds out and takes them back!

Xoxo, Yamat

PS: Don't dare to tell her it was me

The community asked and we made it! We have ran an event on our Discord Server for potential merch and Yalee Plushies have been the most upvoted by far!

If you like Astral Ascent, this is the perfect occasion to support our work and on top of that get a super cute plushie of one our cutest characters, the Yalees! We need to gather 200 pre-orders for the plushie to be crafted by Makeship and created!

This will be available for a limited time only, so don't miss the opporunity if you're a fan – or if you simply likes fluffy cats in coats! And if you really enjoy our plushies, we might even try to convince Sagittarius to stitch different ones... 👀

The way it works with Makeship.com is that we need at least 200 pre-orders on a concept of the plushie (which you can see above) for Makeship to craft the first version of the plushie and open final pre-orders.

Pre-orders at this stage are even more important as they make it more likely for the plushies to be created based on the visual concept, if we do not reach the 200 pre-orders they simply won't be crafted. If you have any questions you can check the Makeship FAQ for more details about shipping countries, shipping costs and more!

Yamat custom cursor!

GuGu, from our Asia publisher Maple Whispering Limited, and 猫沢Rino made this adorable Yamat custom mouse cursor for you to use, thanks a lot to them! Download links -

Spiritfall Cross-over

We are honored to have the first cross-over of Astral Ascent in an indie game with this Spiritfall skin of Aquarius, this cosmetic should be available in Spiritfall on August 1st!

Gentle Giant team has been updating their game Spiritfall regularly and we invite you to check it below!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1835240/Spiritfall/

New Roadmap!

First of all, we really hope you will love Yamat as much as we do, it has been an hard work for us to do but we are really happy about her! She has a strong personality and she has her own unique identity on spells and signature spell.

We also feel that 1.6 is much more fun to play than 1.5 with many new builds available and we hope you will have the same feeling!

For what is next you are now used to it, a lot more is coming for Astral Ascent and we are very excited to show you an updated Roadmap for incoming updates!

As you can see, Astral Ascent still has a lot coming and we have plans for even more updates in mind if the game keeps selling!

We have been hesitating to share a Roadmap because the first one became outdated very fast but we think it's better to show a Roadmap that may change than no Roadmap! Here is a Sneak Peak of the Forge Rework system for 1.7 -

You will be able select the Hero spell of your choice with the affinity of your choice and you can select 2 times a reward in co-op!

We have already started working on the 2.0 update, you can see below one of the alternative world for the dedicated DLC -



Each world will keep the idea of original world, for this one as it's ice it replaces the Water world (Coral Archipelago), each new area will have 8 new enemies for 32 new enemies in total and new level design elements too!

Thanks again to everyone sharing about Astral Ascent and supporting us, it makes it possible for us to keep working on the game and we want to keep improving it as much as we can!