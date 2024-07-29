HELLO, "TOWERFUL" DEFENDERS OF EARTH 🌍

The wait is finally over ⌚

Towerful Defense: A Rogue TD is now officially released 🎉

That also means the aliens are coming 👾👾👽👾👾👽👾👾👽

And it's time to put your best strategy to the test 🧠🤯

In, this post I will briefly show you what to expect ✨ from the game and what's the best way to get it 💰

FIRST, LET'S WATCH THE LAUNCH TRAILER 📽️

SO, IF YOU'VE PLAYED THE DEMO 🪧

here are features and contents you can only experience in the full version:

💥 MORE POWER IN YOUR HAND: more towers, and skills to start a run with. Skills have more traits. And a lot more items that give you endless combinations. Prepare to go very wild!

🏋️ MORE CHALLENGES: you can now fight the final boss in the demo till the end of the wave. And that's just the start. As you unlock more Hostilities, enemies will grow stronger, new normal enemies and elite enemies appear, and you'll have your ultimate boss fight at the highest Hostility. And that's not all, you can make a run endless and face a whole new set of challenges to test the durability of your builds. Let's see how far you can go!

🏆 YOUR ACHIEVEMENTS WON'T GO UNNOTICED: let everyone know about your epic victories, and the skills you are able to pull by showcasing them on your Steam profile.

🎮 ENHANCED EXPERIENCE: in the full version, you'll get access to many features that add joy to your play, like Story scenes, Combat speed, Custom difficulty, improved performance,...

And of course, free future updates with quality of life and minor additional content are already planned.

CHOOSE YOUR BEST DEAL 🤝

😎 The game is currently at an 18% discount and it will last for only 2 weeks. But it is not the only discount you can have right now. Towerful Defense: A Rogue TD is bundling with many other cool games that you would love to check out, and if you decide to buy them together, or you already own ones, you can enjoy another discount!

🤗 If you want to support me with the future development of this game and more you can buy the Supporter bundle below:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/43062/

LEAVE ME A REVIEW 📝

📢 Another way to support me is to leave your honest review about the game on Steam, tell people what you love about it and your suggestions for improvement (and it could be added to the next updates).

FOR MORE DISCUSSION AND SUPPORT 🛟

please visit the Discord server:



Thank you for your support during the development of the game, and your purchase. I hope you'll enjoy it 💖